Iran prepares for influential presence at Fitur 2022

TEHRAN – Tens of Iranian exhibitors, travel insiders, and cultural heritage experts have discussed ways that Iran could experience an influential attendance at Fitur 2022 scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23 in Spain.

A meeting was held on Tuesday to formulate strategies needed for a “strong” presence of the Iran pavilion at the Fitur international tourism fair, CHTN reported.

Digitalization of advertisements, preparation of 3D videos, holding Iranology meetings and workshops, presenting investment packages in the field of the tourism industry, utilizing the capacities of Iranian media in Spain, using exhibition wall screens, and creating visual attractions were among elements agreed by the participants to attain the goal, the report said.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister has tasked the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) to organize the country’s pavilion at the prestigious event to promote tourism attractions, handicrafts, and traditions of Iran.

The Madrid Tourism Fair is the global meeting point for professionals in the sector and the leading fair for receptive and issuing markets in Latin America. It is also the biggest event in Spain around the tourism business, with more than 250,000 attendees from all over the world, as well as in terms of innovation and the promotion of new tourism segments, technological leadership in tourism management, and knowledge transfer tools.

According to its organizers, this annual event represents an economic impact of 330 million euros, with the consequent direct impact on the recovery of tourism and the invigoration of sectors linked to tourism in Madrid.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM