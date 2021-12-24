Iran submits 300-page document on General Soleimani assassination to Iraq

TEHRAN - Iran’s human rights chief Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Wednesday that the Iranian Judiciary Iran has submitted a 300-page document on the assassination of lieutenant Qassem Soleimani by the United States to the Iraqi side.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on January 2, 2020 upon direct order by then U.S. president Donald Trump. At the terrorist attack, Iraq’s PMU deputy commander Abu Mahadi al-Mandis and number of bodyguards were also martyred.

Iran is preparing to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani.

Gharibabadi said the document was prepared after talks between the first joint research committee meeting between Iran and Iraq in Baghdad on November 24-25 and on December 21-22 in Tehran.

The human rights chief said Iran and Iraq issued a joint statement on December 25 according to which Iran and Iraq insisted on their views that terrorist attack on General Soleimani was a violation of international law, including conventions on countering terrorism and that the move carries international responsibility.

“In addition, the two countries renewed their will to identify, track down, try and punish all those involved in deciding, planning and implementing this criminal act,” stated Gharibabadi, Iran’s former ambassador to international organizations, including The Hague-based OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

Gharibabadi, also the deputy Judiciary chief for international affairs, also said the Iranian and Iraqi sides exchanged a series of documents and reports related to the assassination act.

It was also agreed that the judicial bodies of the two countries complete their research works on the assassination and exchange them with each other, he remarked.

Iran and Iraq also agreed to tap all national and international capacities in legal and judicial terms in advancing justice and preventing such criminal acts.

“Bilateral cooperation was made for completing information in regard to all the accused and making them accountable in regard to this crime in judicial bodies,” he added.

The third joint research committee on the assassination is going to be held Baghdad until the next 45 days.

In an interview with the Malam magazine, published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center, former head of the Israeli military intelligence Major General Tamir Hayman has said the Tel Aviv regime was involved in the assassination of General Soleimani.