ICCIMA Energy Committee holds meeting to discuss consumption issues

TEHRAN – The members of Energy Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) gathered on Saturday in a meeting attended by the Head of Iran’s Energy Exchange (IRENEX) Ali Naghavi to discuss energy-related issues.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, offering Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) at IRENEX was one of the major subjects discussed in the mentioned meeting.

Speaking in the gathering, Head of ICCIMA Energy Committee Arash Najafi mentioned some of the existing issues regarding the government policies in energy consumption management and asked the IRENEX head to explain some of the exchange’s plans and policies to improve the situation.

Naghavi for his part noted that so far, the government’s major policy with regard to energy consumption management has been tariff-based, which means that the government has only increased or decreased energy tariffs to manage consumption in various sectors.

The government and the ministries of oil and energy, as the major entities in charge of energy in the country, have been looking to manage consumption by reforming the tariff system. But what is common in the world, and is also designed in the Iranian energy exchange, is a system based on punishment and reward, Naghavi explained.

One of the main policies of the Iran Energy Exchange, however, is to communicate with market stakeholders; we have had collaborations with ICCIMA and positive cooperation has been also started with the electricity market, the refining industry, and so on, he said.

Mentioning the offering of ESCerts at the market, the official said: “This tool has two types: the certificate of energy-saving; based on which the industries who have saved energy are given bonds equivalent to their saving and they can offer this as ESCerts in the market.”

“The second type of certificate is a financing certificate; If a company or industry wants to implement a new technology to save energy, it will publish this certificate in the market for financing the project for implementing this technology,” he added.

EF/MA