Kerman-Najaf flights resume after two years halt

TEHRAN –Flights between Iran’s Kerman and Iraq’s Najaf have resumed following a two-year suspension resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

“The flights to and from Najaf operate once a week and can carry 160 passengers,” Kerman’s tourism chief Fereydoun Fa’ali said on Sunday.

“Due to Kerman’s health tourism capacities, the city can cater to Iraqi tourists in this area, and the re-launch of this flight will facilitate the arrival of health tourists,” the official added.

Hospitalization facilities and a health department for Iraqi tourists have been created in the province, as well as the necessary medical facilities, he noted.

Earlier this month, a group of Iraqi tour operators and tourism activists along with their Iranian fellows visited several Iranian provinces on farm tours.

Back in November, several Iraqi travel insiders requested Iran to waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals who want to enter the Islamic Republic via land borders.

The two neighboring states agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers earlier this year. It came after Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Tehran, discussing various issues including the visa waiver program.

