Special envoy: Iran backs lasting stability in Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan, met on Sunday with Mohammad Mohaqeq, leader of the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by Mohaqeq’s office, the two spoke about the historical, religious and cultural friendship between the two brotherly nations of Iran and Afghanistan, and stressed Iran's position on a peaceful solution to the Afghan crisis.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands for lasting stability and security in Afghanistan and also wants a peaceful solution to Afghanistan's issues through negotiations between all political parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan,” the Iranian special envoy said, according to the statement.



Kazemi Qomi added that Iran has a friendly relationship with all political factions in Afghanistan.

“We are interested in mediating between all parties so that peace and stability and an inclusive government can be formed in our neighboring country Afghanistan with the participation of all movements,” he reiterated.

Security and stability in Afghanistan are in the interest of the whole world and the region, the Iranian special envoy pointed out.

Mohaqeq, for his part, said that Afghanistan is aware of the important role of Iran in the course of developments and events in the region.

“I assure you that in the current situation, we are not in favor of war and violence, and if the ground for an inter-Afghan negotiation is provided, we are ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve the issues of our country,” the Islamic Unity Party leader remarked.