Smart commercial ID card issuance system unveiled

TEHRAN – A smart system for the issuance of commercial ID cards was unveiled on Monday in a ceremony attended by the Industry Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin and the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, with the launch of this system, the process of issuing commercial ID cards has become fully automatic and the human factor has been eliminated.

After applying in this system, it will automatically make 25 different inquiries from various executive bodies in less than one hour to confirm the applicant’s eligibility for issuing commercial ID cards.

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony, Head of Central Headquarters for Combating Commodity and Foreign Currency Smuggling Ali Moayedi said that smartening of commercial ID card issuance will prevent smuggling and corruption to a great extent.

"With the smartening of commercial ID card issuance, the entry of smuggled goods into the country will decrease,” Moayedi said.

Further at the event, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie underlined the positive impacts of the launching of the mentioned system and said this system is going to reduce the economic costs of ID card issuance significantly.

According to Shafeie, smartening of the commercial ID card issuance system is also going to improve the country’s business environment and improve the country’s ranking in the world.

At the end of the meeting, Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin said that the government should take four steps for improving the economy including prioritization, regulation, facilitation, and monitoring.

“By smartening the issuance of commercial ID cards, the monitoring process will be intensified and the ways of corruption will be closed. This process eliminates the rent and the golden signatures. Our effort is to move towards a healthy economy,” Fatemi Amin said.

He further mentioned launching the country’s comprehensive trade system in the near future and said: “If the comprehensive trading system, in which multiple entities are involved, is fully operational, our way of governing the business environment will change drastically.”

EF/MA

Photo: Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin (L), Head of Central Headquarters for Combating Commodity and Foreign Currency Smuggling Ali Moayed (C) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie