Chinese envoy, ICRO CEO meet 

TEHRAN – Chinese ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and director of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipur have met to discuss expansion of cultural relations.

“China and Iran have many things new to present to the world. We should give a proper image of the two countries and present their views in form of documentary films,” Imanipur said in a press release published on Tuesday.

He also announced ICRO’s readiness to boost cooperation on cultural studies, exhibitions and meetings, and added that the organization welcomes an agreement on the translation of Persian and Chinese books in both countries.

“Universities of the two countries have great potentials to play a key role in the expansion of cultural relations, and I hope we can exploit those potentials,” said Imanipur, which took the helm at the ICRO in November.

He also proposed that the two countries should employ their cultural and academic elites in a joint effort to organize meetings to refute Iranophobia and anti-Chinese sentiment.

Imanipur also emphasized the need to facilitate collaboration on joint film projects.

He said that the expansion of cultural relations with China is now a high priority for Iran, and added, “We are eager to establish centers for Chinese studies in a number of Iran’s cultural centers.”

For his part, Chang who was accompanied by Chinese cultural attaché Zhozy Haw, pointed to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Iran, and said 2022 is a special year, during which the two countries should initiate many programs for the expansion of cultural relations.

He proposed that both countries resume sessions of the Iran-China Cultural Commission, whose first meeting was held with the ICRO director’s visit to China in 2012.

He asked ICRO’s collaboration to establish a joint study center in the capitals of Iran and China to pursue the expansion of cultural cooperation between the two countries.



Photo: Islamic Culture and Relations Organization director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipur and Chinese Chang Hua pose at a meeting in Tehran on December 28, 2021. (ICRO)

