Iran’s intl. laboratory network cooperating with 7 countries

TEHRAN – The international laboratory network of Iran is cooperating with 7 countries and 21 laboratories across the world, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The international laboratory network has been established with the aim of presenting laboratory services to the university and industrial researchers around the world.

Improving the quality and quantity of high-tech laboratory services by standardization of laboratory activities; improving the knowledge of laboratory technicians by the organization of training courses and experience-sharing; and facilitating access of industrial and academic researchers to laboratory services are the actives of the network.

The international laboratory network presents laboratory services to the university and industrial researchers around the world. The laboratory maintains a variety of international collaborations and welcomes all forms of international collaboration in laboratory services, interlaboratory comparisons, training, standardization, renovation, and other projects of mutual interest.

It has introduced national laboratory capabilities to other countries by displaying 412 pieces of laboratory equipment.

Turkey, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mozambique are the countries collaborating with Iran in the network.

Technology diplomacy

In January 2021, Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, said the country was planning to boost ‘technology diplomacy’ through expanding innovation and technology centers in export target countries.

Knowledge-based companies are seriously collaborating with the ministry of foreign affairs to expand target markets, IRNA quoted Sattari as saying.

Currently, some 6,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

According to the head of the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services, Bahman Salehi, the value of the Iranian exports of technical and engineering services in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) stood at only $500 million despite the great capacities in this area.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, as well as developing African countries are the main target markets for the export of technical and engineering services.

