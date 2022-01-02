Zarei re-elected as Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation president

TEHRAN - Reza Zarei has been re-elected as president of Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation on Sunday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Zarei secured 38 of 56 votes cast.



Kaveh Kashefi came second with 18 votes.

Zarei is president of Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation since 2013.

Iran Mountaineering & Sport Climbing Federation (IMSCF) was established in 1947. IMSCF in one the oldest federations and sport associations in Iran.