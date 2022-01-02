Fitur 2022: Iran to set up pavilion next to Europeans

TEHRAN – For the first time, Iran’s pavilion at Fitur will be installed in a hall dedicated to the European countries, an Iranian tourism official said on Saturday.

“Due to the limited number of halls for the upcoming Fitur exhibition, Iran’s 120-square- meter pavilion has been moved from Hall II, which was previously dedicated to West Asian participants, to the Hall IV that is devoted to European countries,” Hadi Sajjadifar said.

Moreover, 14 private exhibitors have been scheduled to attend the pavilion turning the spotlight on the Iranian culture, arts, handicrafts, architecture, and travel destinations, he explained.

According to its organizers, this annual event represents an economic impact of 330 million euros, with the consequent direct impact on the recovery of tourism and the invigoration of sectors linked to tourism in Madrid.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM