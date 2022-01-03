U.S. violated human rights by assassinating General Soleimani: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that the United States has committed a serious violation of the right to life by assassinating Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani.

“With the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the US committed a serious violation of the right to life and the principle of non-use of force,” the Ministry said on Twitter as Iran commemorated the second anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani two years ago.

The Ministry also added that all those involved in the assassination of the Iranian general bear “criminal responsibility.”

“All perpetrators and orchestrators of this crime have ‘criminal responsibility’,” it added.

It also said that the assassination reinvigorated the resistance front. “The disgraceful assassination of Qassem Soleimani activated the resistance front, and forced the US to flee from Afghanistan & Iraq: A déjà vu of the US escape from Vietnam. This situation is nothing short of the strategic disarray of the US,” the Ministry tweeted.

Earlier in Late December, the Ministry has said the assassination of General Soleimani was an act of state terrorism.

“Assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by direct order of the president of the United States, is a clear example of state terrorism. The Islamic republic of Iran will bring its orchestrators and perpetrators to justice,” it tweeted.

Iranian officials have said that the assassination of General Soleimani have injected fresh blood into the resistance movement.

“With that crime, the enemy was trying to extinguish the light of the Resistance. But the miracle that was brought about due to the blood of these glorious martyrs, caused the Resistance to advance and the enemy to be pushed back in all fronts of confrontation,” General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Saturday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has recently pointed to the impact the assassination of General Soleimani had on the resistance front.

“Today in our region, Soleimani is a symbol of hope, self-confidence and bravery and a manifestation of resistance and victory. As some people have correctly pointed out, ‘Martyr’ Soleimani is more dangerous than ‘General’ Soleimani for his enemies,” the Leader said.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran commemorated his martyrdom in a statement.

“Martyr General Soleimani invariably played a role in line with the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help establish peace and stability at the regional and international levels, and adopted various measures and devoted a great deal of efforts to combat international terrorism and growing terrorist outfits across the region,” the statement said. “For this reason, he has rightly and proudly been titled the Hero of the Fight against Terrorism and the General of Peace. Despite this role and position, the US government, through applying double standards and false claims like that of countering terrorism, in a criminal act that violates the rules and principles of international law, planned and carried out a terrorist attack against Martyr General Soleimani as one of the highest-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of Iraq as the host country.”

It added, “The move by then US officials to publicly assassinate the International Counter Terrorism Hero is in itself a message of support for terrorist groups that explicitly expose the lies of counter-terrorism claimants.”