Commemoration ceremony held for martyr Soleimani in Denmark

TEHRAN — A ceremony was held on Friday in Copenhagen, Denmark, to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, known as a hero commander.

Representatives of Muslim communities in Denmark from various countries, including Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iranians living in Denmark, attended the ceremony which was hosted by the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen.

The ceremony was hosted by the Iranian Ambassador to Denmark, Afsaneh Nadipour, according to ISNA.

Nadipour called the assassination an obvious violation of international law and human rights, calling the move a “terrorist crime”.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei’s response to martyr Soleimani's letter regarding the defeat of Daesh, the Iranian envoy said the Leader said, “You have served a great service to the humanity by diminishing the cancerous tumor of Daesh.”

In the commemoration ceremony, the participants presented flowers in honor of the martyr general and his comrades, especially martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and mentioned the bravery and sacrifices of these two great martyrs in the face of terrorist groups, particularly Daesh.

In a speech at the ceremony, the representative of the Palestinian community in Denmark said, “The position of martyr Soleimani across the border and the expression of his attributes is beyond words.”

He added that the Palestinian resistance will never forget his bravery.

“If it were not for martyr Soleimani and his courageous actions, Gaza would not be here today. I came here to send the message to the people of Iran that we will live up to our promise, which is to continue the resistance until victory. On this day, I pay tribute to all the martyrs of the resistance. I thank the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of Iran for their resistance and support,” he further elaborated.

The Iraqi representative in the ceremony introduced himself as one of the friends of martyr al-Muhandis and gave a description of the the martyr and his friend and companion, General Soleimani.

He then delivered a speech and stressed the importance of the fact that the path of the martyrs of the resistance including General Soleimani is not over and it will continue until the liberation of the Holy Quds and the elimination of terrorism worldwide.

On January 3, General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated near Baghdad airport alongside al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), otherwise known as Hashd l-Shaabi.

Former United States President Donald Trump had ordered the attack, which faced opposing reactions from inside the United States as well.

In July 2020, a UN expert said the U.S. attack that killed the top Iranian general violated international law.

"Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran military strategy, and actions, in Syria and Iraq. But absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the US was unlawful," Agnes Callamard, UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, said.

