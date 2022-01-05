Saei elected president of Iran taekwondo federation

TEHRAN - Hadi Saei was elected as president of Iran taekwondo federation on Wednesday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Saei secured 29 of 56 votes cast.



Mohammad Pooladgar came second with 27 votes. He was president of Iran taekwondo federation since 2001.

Saei, 45, is the most successful Iranian athlete in Olympic history and the most titled champion in this sport by winning nine world class titles (three Olympic titles in 2000 and 2004 and 2008, two world championships titles, four world cup titles and one world Olympic qualification tournament).