Monthly non-oil trade value up 25 yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 25 percent during the ninth month of the current Iranian calendar year (November 22-December 21, 2021), as compared to the same month in the past year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 13.172 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.951 billion were traded in the ninth month, indicating also three percent growth in weight.

The official put the non-oil export at 9.593 million tons valued at $4.041 billion in the ninth month, with 23 percent growth in value and 0.5 percent rise in weight year on year.

He further put the monthly non-oil import at 3.579 million tons worth $4.91 billion, indicating 27 percent rise in value and 19 percent growth in weight.

As previously announced by the acting head of IRICA, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent during the first nine months of the current year (March 21-December 21, 2021), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Alireza Moghadasi said that Iran has traded over 122.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $72.1 billion with other countries in the mentioned period, IRNA reported.

According to Moghadasi, the weight of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 11 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the nine-month non-oil exports at 92.3 million tons valued at $35.1 billion, with a 40-percent rise in value and eight percent growth in weight.

He noted that the value of the country’s non-oil exports in the first nine months of the current year has exceeded the total value of exports in the previous year and the figure is expected to reach $47 billion by the end of the current calendar year (March 20, 2022).

Moghadasi said the value of Iran’s non-oil trade with foreign partners is expected to reach $98 billion by the yearend.

According to the official, petrochemical products accounted for 42 percent of the total value of the exports in the said time span, with 42.4 million tons worth $14.7 billion of the said products being exported to foreign markets.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Afghanistan.

Moghadasi further announced that the Islamic Republic imported 30.1 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $37 billion in the first nine months of the present year, with a 37-percent growth in value and a 20-percent rise in weight year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland, he stated.

According to the IRICA acting head, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first nine months of this year, 23.1 million tons worth $12.4 billion were basic goods, which indicate an increase of 32 percent in weight and 61 percent in value, year on year.

