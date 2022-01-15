Iran marks martyrdom anniversary of nuclear scientist

TEHRAN – The father of martyred nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan is seen in a ceremony held on Wednesday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary.

Ahmadi Roshan and his driver were assassinated by magnetic bombs attached to the car by two assailants on January 11, 2012.

He was a chemistry expert and a director of the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

Israel launched assassinations against Iranian scientists in 2010. In 2 years, Mossad assassinated Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad, and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan.

