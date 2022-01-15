Private sector to invest $65.6m in Bushehr’s tourism 

TEHRAN – The private sector is planning to invest 18.5 trillion rials ($65.6 m) in the tourism sector of the southwestern Bushehr province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The money will be invested in various tourism-related projects with the aim of developing the province’s tourism infrastructure by the end of the next Iranian calendar year 1401 (ends March 20, 2023), IRNA quoted Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh as saying on Saturday.

The investment will increase the accommodation capacity of Bushehr province by 80 percent, the official added.

Through these projects, the province will be able to expand its accommodation capacity from 3,700 to 6,100 beds, he explained.

Despite the province’s tourism capabilities and the number of tourists it welcomes, particularly during the second half of the year, its capacity does not meet their needs, he noted.

Consequently, more investors are expected to enter Bushehr province in order to improve tourism infrastructure because of the available facilities, he said.

Back in October, the deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian announced that Busher province should invest a great deal of effort to develop its maritime tourism.

“If the southwestern Bushehr province wants to develop tourism, it should focus on the maritime sector,” the official said.

“The province needs to inform investors about its capacity in this sector, especially its favorable location on the Persian Gulf coast.”

The coastal region, ports, islands and coasts of the Persian Gulf are among Bushehr’s greatest natural gifts, therefore, directing the investment capacities and enthusiastic investors to the maritime tourism sector will facilitate the growth of Bushehr as a coastal tourist destination, Shalbafian explained.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

