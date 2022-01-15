Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad to boost religious tourism 

TEHRAN – Religious tourism is planned to be developed across the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Several holy shrines and other spiritual sites are located in the province, offering great opportunities for religious tourism, CHTN quoted Saeid Talebipur as saying on Saturday.

In addition, the region’s pristine nature and good climate will contribute to its development as a tourist destination, the official added.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is home to many nomadic tribes which make a source of charm for the lesser-known province. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

A Cascade of photogenic domes and minarets can be seen in every corner of Iran as inseparable elements of mosques some of which are widely known as timeless benchmarks of Islamic architecture.

The country is home to hundreds of shrines, Imamzadehs, mausoleums, churches, and even fire temples amongst other religious destinations which are dedicated to different faiths. Among the top destinations for international tourists to Iran are the religious cities of Mashhad, Qom, Shiraz, and the capital Tehran. These cities are respectively home to the holy shrines of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims; his sister Hazrat Masumeh (SA); his brothers Ahmad and Mohammad; as well as the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Rouhollah Khomeini.

A unique time for visiting Iran for religious tourists is during the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram, when Iranians, who are mostly Shia Muslims, hold special ceremonies to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 loyal companions.

