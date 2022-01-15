'Clean Air Day' to highlight public rights, national will

TEHRAN – This year, Clean Air Week will be held from January 15 to February 1, focusing on the theme of “Clean Air, Public Rights, National Will”.

Every year, January 19, is the National Clean Air Day in Iran in order to remind and highlight the main factors in maintaining air quality, as well as promoting a sense of responsibility and citizen participation in protecting the urban environment and fulfilling social responsibility for the environment.

Unveiling the Clean Air Law monitoring system, unveiling the connection of three air quality measuring stations in Assaluyeh Special Energy Zone to the country’s air quality monitoring system, unveiling of the monitoring systems of the chimney and industrial effluent pollution to the comprehensive environmental system, and unveiling the technical inspection system of motorhomes are among the programs planned for the National Clean Air Day.

About 10 percent of deaths are caused by air pollution nationwide. Publishing multimedia environmental training packages in social networks, unveiling 9 volumes of environmental literacy books, holding press conferences in the provinces, opening a radio program, holding a bicycle race in natural and forest parks, and holding a painting contest for students are other programs.

The main purpose of these programs is to expand and promote public participation in reducing air pollution and informing the public at various levels and the role of all agencies in implementing the clean air law.

Abbas Shahsavani, head of the air and climate change department of the Ministry of Health, said in November 2021 that expenses related to deaths attributed to air pollution are estimated at $4.3 billion over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2020-March 2021).

Air pollution is responsible for around 40,000 premature deaths in Iran annually, Mohammad-Sadeq Hassanvand, head of the air pollution research center at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, said in July 2020.

Air pollution kills 7m people worldwide

Air pollution is the contamination of the indoor or outdoor environment by any chemical, physical or biological agent that modifies the natural characteristics of the atmosphere. Household combustion devices, motor vehicles, industrial facilities, and forest fires are common sources of air pollution. Pollutants of major public health concern include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. Outdoor and indoor air pollution cause respiratory and other diseases and is an important source of morbidity and mortality.

Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. WHO data shows that almost all of the global population (99%) breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits containing high levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposures.

From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate. The combined effects of ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution cause millions of premature deaths every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

