Iranian children’s painting exhibit to celebrate Beijing Winter Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon) will celebrate the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by organizing a painting exhibition.

Paintings created by Kanoon members on the themes of sports, winter sports and Olympics will be put on view at the showcase entitled “Flying Dreams Iranian Children’s Painting Exhibition”.

The exhibit opening on Tuesday at Kanoon’s Shahid Mohammad Taha Gallery will be organized under the motto “Together for a Common Future”.

“The exhibition aims to cement the friendly relationship between people of Iran and China, and raise Iranian children’s knowledge of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games,” Kanoon said in a press release published on Sunday.

The exhibition, which will run until February 19, will be held with contributions from the Iran-China Friendship Association and the Embassy of China in Tehran.

Children participating in the exhibition will be honored during the opening ceremony, which will be attended by Chinese diplomats and Iranian cultural officials.

Iran and China have plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. However, parts of the plans have already been set in motion since 2021.

An exhibition of Persian paintings underway at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum is a part of the plans.

The exhibition entitled “Persian Treasures – Iranian Miniature Exhibition” is showcasing a rich collection loaned by the Malek National Library and Museum and Reza Abbasi Museum, two major Tehran-based art centers which preserve rich collections of Persian paintings.

A number of the works have also been loaned by the Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art and Chehel Sotun Palace Museum in Isfahan.

The exhibition, which will run until February 27, is being organized with contributions from the Consulate General of Iran in Shanghai and the Bordbar Collection in Isfahan.

Earlier in August 2021, the Powerlong Art Center in Shanghai also organized an exhibition of traditional and modern Persian artworks to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.

Photo: A poster for the Flying Dreams Iranian Children’s Painting Exhibition.

