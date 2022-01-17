Over 8.8m tons of basic goods transported in nearly 10 months

TEHRAN- More than 8.853 million tons of basic commodities were transported to the designated destinations throughout the country since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021), Siavash Hosseinpour, the director-general of coordination department of Government Trading Corporation of Iran, announced.

As reported, the import of basic goods is anticipated to reach 10 million tons in the current year.

Last month, the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that unloading of basic goods at the port of country has risen 25 percent in the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the previous year.

The highest amount of import of basic goods was related to Imam Khomeini port (in southwestern Khuzestan province), Ali-Akbar Safaei noted.

"Currently, 17 ships are unloading and loading goods at the same time," he said, adding, "We need 75,000 trucks to distribute basic goods."

“We unload the basic goods in the shortest time and we do not have to worry about the supply of the basic goods”, the official added.

MA/MA