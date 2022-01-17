Newly restored Quran manuscript unveiled

TEHRAN – A newly restored Holy Quran manuscript has been unveiled in the western province of Kordestan, a local tourism official said on Monday.

Being kept in the village of Mulanabad, the 300-year-old script is one of the most exquisite Quranic manuscripts in the country, Salah Nasrollahi said on Monday.

Because of the extent of the damage and the historical and cultural importance of this copy of the Quran, experienced restorers came together to restore and revive it distinctly, the official added.

Following a four-month restoration process, the Quran has been displayed for the public after regaining its former glory, he noted.

That copy of the Holy Quran, which is made of paper and covered in leather, has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

ABU/AFM