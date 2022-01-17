Japan to support NGOs active in social development

TEHRAN – Japan inked five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to support non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are working specifically in the social development sector.

Known as the GGP (Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects), it provides flexible and timely support to small-scale development projects, which aim to improve the social well-being of the people at the grassroots level.

Japanese Ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi said that GGP has been started in Iran since 1999 and has completed 150 projects in various fields, including the expansion of primary education, primary health care, public welfare, and rural development throughout the country.

Under the MOUs, Afghan refugees and vulnerable people in Khorasan Razavi province will be supported in cooperation with Relief International. The project annually supports about 15,600 people, mostly Afghan refugees, IRNA reported.

Another one is a project that covers 100 female-headed households annually, which donates equipment to the technical and vocational center for Iranian women and vulnerable Afghan refugees in Alborz Province.

Referring to the rest of the projects focusing on medical issues and treatment, he announced that the donation of mammography equipment for deprived women in Semnan province will help in the early diagnosis of cancer.

The Japanese official further mentioned the donation of an ambulance to transport pediatric patients and the donation of medical equipment to needy patients with acute renal failure in Tehran province, mentioning two other projects based on the above MOUs.

The signing ceremony was held in the Japanese embassy in Tehran on Monday.

