Health minister calls on Japan to unfreeze Iranian assets

TEHRAN — Bahram Eynollahi, Iran's minister of health and medical education, hopes that a portion of Iran's assets in Japan will be released and spent for the health sector.

According to a Saturday report from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Eynollahi made the remarks during a meeting with Kazutoshi Ikawa, the Japanese ambassador to Tehran.

The minister, while describing the sanctions against Iran as unfair, stated that the country makes every effort to ensure that the bans do not have a negative impact on people's health.

Eynollahi also expressed gratitude to Japan for assisting Iran during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of about 5,750,000 people worldwide since its onset in December 2019.

The minister also termed Tehran-Tokyo ties as “historical and amicable,” expressing hope that the two countries would witness an increase in scientific cooperation and exchange of university students and professors.

The minister emphasized that the two sides could demonstrate that their good relations would be beneficial to the scientific progress in the world.

The health minister emphasized the importance of enhancing medical cooperation between the two countries, citing the recent acceleration of the vaccination process in Iran.

The Japanese envoy, for his part, stated that there are significant capacities for strengthening Tokyo-Tehran medical collaboration.

Ambassador Kazutoshi also rated the Iranian health personnel's medical knowledge and passion as “amazing”.

Because the new coronavirus type is very contagious, he hoped Japan's cooperation with Iran and other nations in the fight against it will grow.

The envoy stated that it is critical for Japan to continue collaborative work with Iran and to have more intense negotiations with the country.

He went on to say that his government appreciates Iran's efforts and assistance in aiding Afghan refugees.

During the last four decades, Iran is said to have hosted millions of Afghan refugees.

In Iran, the refugees have benefited from educational and health services.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August 2021 the number of Afghans who are seeking refuge in Iran has been increasing incredibly.

Japan is the main donor to Afghan refugees in Iran.

