Apartment hotels inaugurated in Sarein

TEHRAN – Seven apartment hotels have been inaugurated in Sarein during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021), Sarein’s tourism chief has announced.

Inaugurations of new apartment hotels are deemed as a viable solution for buttressing the hospitality sector of the region, Alireza Vaseqi said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Sarein’s first five-star hotel and phase one of a tourism complex and ski resort were among tourism projects inaugurated during the mentioned period as well, the official explained.

The region’s tourism sector has also been boosted by some 20 private investors as a result of the available facilities, he noted.

Sarein is a small city in the northwestern Ardabil province. There are many hot springs in the city, which makes it a popular tourist destination.

Due to its climate and hot springs, Sarein attracts more than five million tourists annually from across Iran and around the world. Nine hot springs are located here, each with distinctive composition and property.

Some of the most notable tourist attractions surrounding Sarein are as follows: 'Kanzag' is a historic village that has historic caves related to the Parthian period which have been registered on Iran's National Heritage list.'Alvares' is a ski resort that absorbs many tourists to enjoy winter sports every year.

The ancient 'Anahita Hill', 'Golestan Valley' – a habitat of partridge, goat, and mouflon -, and 'Vargehsaran waterfall' are among the most spectacular tourist spots of the region.

