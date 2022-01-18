Properties in Lorestan added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – A total of nine historical buildings and aging structures across the western province of Lorestan have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Tuesday in separate letters to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

Suzani Mosque, Mohammadi and Mazhab mansions, the public bathhouse of Dodangeh Village, and Imamzadeh Valian Holy Shrine were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM