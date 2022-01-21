TSE’s main index down 4.3% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 55,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.279 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, during the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

