Commodities worth over $486m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1.725 million tons of commodities worth 141 trillion rials (about $486.2 million) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

The exchange experienced trade of 1.353 million tons of commodities valued at more than 85.025 trillion rials (about $293.18 million) on its metals and mineral trading floor.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 354.836 tons of commodities worth nearly 53 trillion rials (about $182.7 million).

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 16,713 tons of commodities traded on it.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

