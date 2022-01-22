Iran ranks 11th in intellectual property worldwide

TEHRAN – Iran ranks 11th in the world in the field of intellectual property, according to the World Intellectual Property Indicators 2021 report.

World Intellectual Property Indicators is an annual report published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), providing a wide range of indicators covering the areas of intellectual property. It draws on data from national and regional IP offices, the WIPO, the World Bank, and UNESCO. The WIPO has published the reports annually since 2009.

Iran also ranked 21st for the number of patent applications, 3rd for trademarks, and 12th for industrial designs, which include applications and devices with innovation.

Intellectual property index includes “trademarks”, “patents”, “industrial designs”, “plant species protection”, and, “geographical indications”, Amirabbas Mohammadi Koushki, head of Iran inventions team, said.

Iran also ranked 21st for the number of patent applications, 3rd for trademarks, and 12th for industrial designs.

Over the past year, Iran has ranked third in the world with 541,750 trademark registrations, which due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the growth of trademarks has grown very well.

In total, in 2020, the number of registered trademark applications increased by 19.3 percent, and Iran's growth in this index was 1.19 percent.

According to Koushki, in 2019, Iran has registered 554,925 trademarks.

Iran ranks third in trademark registration and 11th in the world in the registration of industrial designs, with a total of three indicators; and in terms of all three indicators of trademarks, patents, and industrial designs, placed 8th in the world, while China, the United States, Germany and Japan top the list, respectively.

Variations in the patenting activity across countries reflect differences in the size and structure of their economies. It is therefore informative to examine resident patent activity with regard to variables such as population, research and development spending, and gross domestic product (GDP).

The U.S. (1,358), Finland (1,333), Sweden (1,178), Denmark (1,123) and Iran (1,091) round out the top 10 origins. Iran is one of the top 10 origins according to GDP.

