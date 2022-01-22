“Lord Foul’s Bane” hits Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Lord Foul’s Bane”, the first book from American writer Stephen R. Donaldson’s series “The Chronicles of Thomas Covenant the Unbeliever”, has been published in Persian.

Mahan Sayyarmanesh is the translator of the book published by Ketabsara-ye Tandis.

He called himself Thomas Covenant the Unbeliever because he dared not believe in the strange alternate world in which he suddenly found himself.

Yet the Land tempted him. He had been sick; now he seemed better than ever before. Through no fault of his own, he had been outcast, unclean, a pariah. Now he was regarded as a reincarnation of the Land’s greatest hero, Berek Halfhand, armed with the mystic power of White Gold.

That power alone could protect the Lords of the Land from the ancient evil of Despiser, Lord Foul. Only Covenant had no idea of how the power could be used!

Thus begins one of the most remarkable epic fantasies ever written.

Stephen Reeder Donaldson is a fantasy, science fiction and mystery novelist. He has also written non-fiction under the pen name Reed Stephens.

He was born in 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donaldson spent the years between the ages of 3 and 16 living in India, where his father was working as an orthopedic surgeon. Donaldson earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster and master’s degree from Kent State University.

Photo: This combination photo shows writer Stephen R. Donaldson and the Persian translation of his book “Lord Foul’s Bane”.

