UN Holocaust resolution is Zionist abuse of international mechanisms: Iran 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday reacted to a resolution on the Holocaust by the United Nations General Assembly, saying the resolution has nothing to do with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the resolution issued on the Holocaust at the United Nations General Assembly and its articles are unrelated to the Islamic Republic, calling it an abuse of international mechanisms by the Zionist regime to cover up its crimes, and declared it completely null.

“As our country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has in an explanatory statement officially proclaimed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the Holocaust resolution, it is reiterated that the racist Zionist regime abuses international bodies to cover up its daily crimes against Palestinians. This move by the Zionist regime is another attempt at abusing international mechanisms to cover up the regime’s daily crimes, which unfortunately have the unconditional support of the West these days,” the statement said.

It added, “As is clear to all, the atrocities during the Second World War took place with the two motives of racism and expansionism, two satanic traits inherited and represented now by the Zionist regime. The regime’s racist approach has been affirmed in numerous international documents, and in spite of the solid will of the international community, Israel remains the sole racist regime with an expansionist ideology.”

According to the statement, Iran has considered genocide an act to be condemned and unjustifiable under any circumstances, and that is the reason why, during the Second World War, Iran hosted people displaced by the conflict in some European countries. “This is while the faux Zionist regime has constantly attempted to exploit victims of the World War II and Jews as justification for its egregious and aggressive acts,” the statement continued.

It noted, “This regime and its leaders have over the past seven decades committed all acts of criminality and especially crimes against humanity against the people of Palestine and the peoples of regional countries by violating international law. Genocide, assassinations, ethnic cleansing, the demolition of houses, and siege are some of the crimes that the Zionist regime is constantly in the process of committing.”

The statement concluded, “The Islamic Republic of Iran once again stresses that historical research is needed to avoid the repetition of historical catastrophes, which should be conducted without political prejudgments; and thus, such constrictive approaches are not acceptable, and such a resolution is not deemed based on consensus, and is thus null.”

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York issued a statement on Thursday to explain the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance toward the Holocaust. The Mission’s statement said, “We strongly reject the deceitful attempt by the Israeli regime, the main sponsor of draft resolution L.30, to misuse the concepts affiliated to agenda item 16, entitled the “Culture of Peace’.”

It noted, “The fires of the Second World War, which brought untold sorrow to humankind, were spread on two main drivers: ‘racism’ and ‘expansionism’. These sinister intentions have still continued in felon minds. Most notably, the Israeli regime is the symbol of both of those dreadful motives and has applied them in its policies and practices in well over seven decades and continue to do so now. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 34/103 adopted 14 December 1979, ‘resolutely condemns imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, apartheid, racism including Zionism’. Also, in its resolution 3151 (XXVIII) of 14 December 1973, the Assembly condemned, inter alia, the unholy alliance between the [former] South African racism and Zionism. Furthermore, the Political Declaration and Strategy to Strengthen International Peace and Security and to Intensify Solidarity and Mutual Assistance among Non-Aligned Countries adopted on 30 August 1975, has severely condemned Zionism as a threat to world peace and security and called upon all countries to oppose this racist and imperialist ideology. Declaration of Mexico on the Equality of Women endorsed by the World Conference of the International Women's Year, in 1975, has also called for ‘the elimination of colonialism and neo-colonialism, foreign occupation, Zionism, apartheid and racial discrimination in all its forms’.”

The statement continued, “Despite these outstanding calls by the international community, the Israeli regime has remained as the only apartheid regime in the world, with racist and expansionist ideology, policies and practices. This draft does nothing to promote the culture of peace. Indeed, the main driver of the Israeli regime in presenting this draft resolution is the same racist beliefs as well as its mischievous intentions to pursue its expansionist interests through all means. That regime has routinely attempted to exploit the sufferings of the Jewish people in the past as a cover for the crimes it has perpetrated over the past seven decades against the regional countries, including all its neighbors without exception. So far, it has committed all four core international crimes, and in certain occasions, it has committed them simultaneously. Its brutal crimes against the Palestinians, include massacre, assassination, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, inhumane blockade, demolition of houses, and forced eviction.”

The statement said, “During World War II, my country hosted many refugees from certain European countries. My government has continuously condemned genocide including on racial, ethnic or religious grounds, as a crime against humanity. In our view, there is no justification for the genocide of any kind and under any circumstances. Nor can be any justification for any policy or practice, like those undertaken by the Israeli regime, to exploit past crimes as a pretext to commit or justify new genocides or crimes. The occupation of Palestine and parts of Syria and Lebanon as well as the continued gave systematic violation of the human rights of the Palestinians, including their inherent right to self-determination and to establish their independent State with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital constitute a crime against humanity and cannot be justified whatsoever. Rather, such crimes entail international responsibility of the Israeli regime, and all its officials and the perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable and brought to justice. The international community should take strong action against the atrocious crimes of that regime and not allow this opportunistic regime to pursue its illegitimate goals through manipulating humanitarian sentiments.”

It concluded, “Moreover, this text exerts an awkward approach towards historical studies. Many heinous cases of genocide that have occurred throughout history, including those perpetrated during the Second World War, necessitate a thorough and comprehensive consideration in order to eliminate any possibility of future repetition. Imposing an obstructive approach on such an examination will certainly not serve this purpose. Undoubtedly, addressing such historical events requires a proportionate degree of research, scrutiny, and rigor. The seriousness and sincerity of that endeavor will indeed be undermined by rendering political judgments on such events and interdicting any inquiry on their characteristics, scope, and extent. For the reasons elaborated above, my delegation fully dissociates itself from the draft resolution L.30 in its entirety including definitions therein; and would like to remind that this text shall not be considered or quoted as a consensus-based text in the future.”