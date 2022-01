TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Mazloumi was re-elected as president of the Iran’s Blind and Partially Blind Sports Federation for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Mazloumi secured 44 of 49 votes cast.

Rouzbeh Zoraghi finished in second with 5 votes.

Mazloumi has been chosen as president of the Blind Sports Federation for the third time in a row.