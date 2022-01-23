Movies from Iran to compete in Los Angeles children’s film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Aparat”, “The Mask” and “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” will be competing in the 16th Los Angeles International Children’s Film Festival.

The festival will take place in the U.S. city of Los Angeles from April 1 to May 31.

Directed by Hassan Najmabadi, “Aparat” tells the story of six teenage boys in a remote village who decide to work in the corrals in order to raise the money they need to rent an 8 mm movie projector from a tour guide.

The film earlier won the audience award at the 4th Iran Fest in Italy.

“The Mask” directed by Saba Qasemi follows a little girl who doesn’t think that adults can see correctly behind their masks.

“Sky Sun, Tile Sun” has been produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

After a period of warfare in this film, the tiled wall is shattered, the sun can no longer play its traditional role and darkness is everywhere. But the people join together and help to build a new sun.

Directed by Ziba Arzhang, the film won the children’s jury award for the best animation at the 27th International Film Festival Golden Beggar in Slovakia.

It also was selected as best animation at the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest in Italy.

The festival will screen over 100 short live-action, animation, and documentary films made for toddlers through teens.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian movie “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” directed by Ziba Arzhang.

