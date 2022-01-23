Discover Sahoolan:  a huge matrix of sunless ponds and grottoes

TEHRAN – Sahoolan cave embraces a huge matrix of sunless ponds and grottoes with many natural stones on the walls that are shaped like different objects such as dolphins or lions. The outside is also very beautiful and green best to take a walk in nature.

Situated in northwest Iran, the cave with the geological structure of water, soil, and limestone is one of the most wonderful and unique natural caves of the country located at the height of 1751 meters above sea level.

The Sahoolan cave is the second water cave of Iran after Alisadr cave Ali Sadr, which is stretched along imposing rock formations and stalactite-covered tops for several kilometers.

Sahoolan is estimated to date back to the end of the Cretaceous period some 70 million years ago based on the geological activity and it was a residence and shelter for the human during the second and first millennium BC.

French mining engineer and geologist Jacques de Morgan (1857-1924) first studied Sahoolan cave some 100 years ago and after that by an English group during the years of World War II and then by Iranian speleologists in the 1990s.

According to Visit Iran, the cave is constructed of some large ponds, linked together by water channels. Currently, 300 meters of the waterway and 250 meters of the waterless route of it have been discovered and organized. This cave has two main entrances with a way between them and it is possible to enter from one of them and exit from the other one.

The height of the cave roof from the surface of the lake is about 50 meters and the depth of water in some places is near 30 meters.

The temperature difference of the cave and the outdoor is between 10 to 15 degrees and the cave humidity is variable between 70 to 80 percent so that the surface of the stones and rocks has been covered by moss due to high moisture.

Wild pigeons and bats are the only organisms in the cave. No alga grows up in the water of the cave due to the darkness and lack of light and no organisms live there except for the microscopic organisms. Calcareous sediments in various shapes inside the cave and the beautiful cressets are the eye-catching landscape of the cave.

Also, there are some facilities for tourists inside and around the cave. The cave roof covered with pure calcium carbonate is about 10 meters upper than the height of water in some parts and it has been mixed with other elements in some other parts. The cave sediments in various and attractive shapes can be seen in abundance where there is no water.

The interior view of the cave is scenic and its weather is cool in summer and warm and pleasant in winter. Moreover, some proceedings have been done to increase the waterways for boating and the land routes for visit ways, and some new beautiful scenery has been created in the cave.

For sightseers, there are some accommodation facilities and entertainment services around the cave in northwest Iran.

