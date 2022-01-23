Qalibaf says Iranian foreign policy is realistic, multilayered

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that Iran’s foreign policy is realistic and multilayered.

Qalibaf said the government has adopted such a policy in order to tap all the country’s strategic capacities.

Such a policy will open a new chapter in relations with other countries and will ensure national interests, he said, adding such a policy is primarily aimed at seeking advantage of the country's economic potential.

“Today a balanced foreign relationship based on independence and national dignity and pragmatic diplomacy and a realistic understanding of the multipolar system governing global relations is an undeniable necessity,” the senior MP asserted.

Qalibaf continued that this approach is intended to benefit from all the capacities of the international system.

“I hope that the correct approach of the government in using the capacities of neighboring countries and looking at the East in practice and focusing on the country's diplomatic apparatus will lead to removing obstacles to economic growth and development and achieving tangible economic benefits,” he concluded.

