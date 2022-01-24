Iran victorious over Kyrgyzstan in CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022 on Monday.

Nastaran Moghimi and Fereshteh Karimi scored twice each and Sara Shirbeigi, Sahar Papi, Sahar Zamani, Nesa Ahmadi, Fatemeh Rahmati and Fereshteh Khosravi were on target for Iran.

Iran have already defeated Uzbekistan (5-2) and Tajikistan (12-0) in the tournament.

The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan compete in the tournament.

The teams will play each other twice.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.