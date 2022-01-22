Iran too strong for Tajikistan in CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

Fereshteh Karimi (three goals), Sara Shirbeigi (three goals), Sahar Papi (two goals), Mahsa Ali Madad, Fatemeh Papi, Nesa Ahmadi and Fereshteh Khosravi were on target for Iran.

Iran, who started the competition with a 5-2 win over Uzbekistan, will face Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.