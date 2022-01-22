Iran too strong for Tajikistan in CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship
January 23, 2022 - 0:58
TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 12-0 in the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022 on Saturday.
Fereshteh Karimi (three goals), Sara Shirbeigi (three goals), Sahar Papi (two goals), Mahsa Ali Madad, Fatemeh Papi, Nesa Ahmadi and Fereshteh Khosravi were on target for Iran.
Iran, who started the competition with a 5-2 win over Uzbekistan, will face Kyrgyzstan on Monday.
The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.
Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan compete in the tournament.
The teams will play each other twice.
The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.
