Iran beat Kyrgyzstan in CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran beat Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022 on Tuesday.

Sahar Papi, Nastaran Moghimi, Fereshteh Karimi, Fatemeh Rahmati and Sara Shirbeigi scored for Iran.

Iran have already defeated Uzbekistan (5-2), Tajikistan (12-0) and Kyrgyzstan (10-0) in the tournament.

The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan compete in the tournament.

The teams will play each other twice.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.