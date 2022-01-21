Iran beat Uzbekistan at CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 5-2 in their opening match of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 2022.

Sahar Zamanifard, Fatemeh Papi, Sara Shirbeigi, Fereshteh Karimi and Nesa Ahmadi scored for the Iranian team.

The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan compete in the tournament.

The teams will play each other twice.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.