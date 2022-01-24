Centuries-old tombstone unearthed by flash flood

TEHRAN – A centuries-old tombstone, estimated to date from the Safavid era, has recently been unearthed in a southern Iranian village.

The tombstone was initially discovered by the locals and then delivered to the local department of cultural heritage and tourism, CHTN reported on Monday.

Found in one of the villages of Minab county, Hormozgan province, the engraved tombstone dates more than 300 years to the Safavid era (1501–1736) era, the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

A team of cultural heritage experts was soon dispatched to the area where the object was found to conduct a field investigation, the official said.

The tombstone will soon be transferred to the Anthropological Museum of Bandar Abbas, he added.

The Safavid dynasty was one of the most significant ruling dynasties of the country, often considered the beginning of modern Iranian history.

AFM

