Saeid Marouf joins Fenerbahce

TEHRAN – Iranian setter Saeid Marouf joined Turkish volleyball club Fenerbahce.

The 36-year-old player has joined Fenerbahce for rest of the season.

Marouf has most recently played at Chinese club Beijing BAIC Motor.

He retired from international duty shortly after the 2020 Olympic Games.

Marouf started his playing career in Pegah Urmia in 2003 and has also played in Iranian teams Matin Varamin, Shahrdari Urmia, Paykan, Damash Gilan and Saipa.

He has also played in Russian club Zenit Kazan and Emma Villas Volley of Italy.

Marouf has joined his countryman Mohammad Mousavi in the Turkish volleyball club.