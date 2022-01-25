Four Iran’s women’s players test positive for COVID-19
TEHRAN – Four players of Iran’s women’s football team have tested positive for COVID-19.
Samaneh Chahkandi, Sana Sadeghi, Negin Zandi and Marzieh Nikkhah have contracted the virus and will miss the match against Chinese Taipei in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled for Wednesday at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Both sides are still chasing their first win, with Iran falling to a 7-0 defeat against China, while Chinese Taipei opened their campaign with a 4-0 loss to the Steel Roses.
It will be a big blow for debutants Iran since the runners-up will confirm the second team from Group A into the quarter-finals.
In an unforeseen turn of events, hosts India were on Monday forced to withdraw from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 after 13 players of the team tested positive for the virus.
