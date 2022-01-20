Plucky Iran held India in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022

TEHRAN – Plucky Iran held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Thursday.

India had the better chances but determined defending by Iran kept the hosts at bay as both teams now set their sights on their Matchday Two ties.

Iran, making their first AFC Women’s Asian Cup appearance, found themselves on the backfoot as India started aggressively with their attacks coming from the flanks.

Iran goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei was chosen the best player of the match.

“The first match is always the toughest match. India are a strong team but we wanted to win the match,” Iran coach Maryam Irandoost said in the post-match news conference.

“We have a difficult task against China but we want to show our potential against them. I am very satisfied with Koudaei’s performance in this match,” she added.

India will be aiming to claim their first win when they face Chinese Taipei on Sunday, while Iran face eight-time champions China.