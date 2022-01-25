Iraq committed to preventing COVID patients from entering Iran

TEHRAN – Monitoring of PCR tests has increased at Baghdad and Najaf airports to prevent COVID patients from entering Iran, Iraqi Minister of Health Hani Musa Al-Aqabi said in a meeting with Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

During the meeting, which was held in Baghdad on Tuesday, the two officials discussed the control of the two countries’ land and air borders to prevent COVID patients from entering and leaving and to increase oversight to prevent the issuance of fake tests results in Iraq.

Previously, up to 90 percent of the passengers on some flights boarded the plane with a counterfeit coronavirus test, Al-Aqabi stated, adding, at Iran’s request, we have increased monitoring of the issuance of PCR tests at airports.

Three infringing laboratories in Baghdad, colluding with tourism and travel companies to issue negative PCR test certificates to travelers leaving Iraq without conducting a test, were shut down, he noted.

Fake test certificates have now dropped dramatically, but it cannot be said with certainty that the PCR counterfeit test for travelers on both sides of the Iran-Iraq border has dropped to zero, he lamented.

Praising Iran’s suggestion for prevention, he said that we will soon provide you with a list of reliable and closely monitored laboratories in Iraq so that travelers leaving Iraq can enter Iran only with the PCS of these laboratories, and of course, you are expected to do the same to ensure the authenticity of the PCR certificate issued in Iran.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has enhanced its presence on the land, air, and sea borders to detect infected passengers and quarantine those with Omicron symptoms.

Passengers entering Iran must have a certificate of two doses of the vaccine, a negative test valid for 48 to 72 hours from the date of notification. In case of any symptoms or test positive, they will be quarantined for 14 days at personal expense.

Foreign tourists must buy coronavirus insurance from authorized companies when entering the country, and if they suffer from the pandemic in Iran, they will be provided with a place and treatment for 14 days.

Inbound passengers must have coronavirus insurance, which differs from the routine insurance coverage purchased by all tourists before the coronavirus era.

