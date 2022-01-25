Iranian archaeologist Reza Mostofifard dies at 88

TEHRAN – Emeritus Iranian professor and archaeologist Reza Mostofifard, who joined plenty of excavations including a notable one in Marlik, northern Iran, died of natural causes in Tehran early on Tuesday. He was 88.

A number of cultural figures including Jebrael Nokandeh, the director of the National Museum of Iran, have offered condolences over the death of the late Mostofifard. “The National Museum of Iran extends sincerest condolences to his family, friends, former students, and colleagues,” Nokandeh said.

In the 1960s, Mostofifard joined several rounds of excavations in Marlik under the leadership of prominent Iranian archaeologist Ezatollah Negahban. Situated near the city of Roudbar, Marlik used to be a royal cemetery. It yielded a handful of tomb chambers, skeletal remains and artifacts with amazing gold workmanship.

The funeral procession for the veteran archaeologist is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

AFM