Happy birthday gentleman Pourheydari

TEHRAN – For most of the Iranian football fans, Mansour Pourheydari was not just a former player and coach, he was a man who dedicated himself to the country’s football.

Pourheydari was a member of Esteghlal football club for 10 years and claimed two league title and one Asian Club Championship (1970) with the team.

As the team’s coach, he inspired the Blues to two league titles and two Hazfi Cups as well.

Pourheydari also helped Iran to win 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1946 and passed away on Nov. 4, 2016.

As a football player and coach, he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

He served Iran football for many years and will never be forgotten.