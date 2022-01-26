Qatar FM to visit Tehran on Thursday

TEHRAN — Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will visit Tehran on Thursday to hold talks on bilateral and regional issues with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The trip comes 16 days after Amir Abdollahian visited Qatar.

Late on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign minister also held phone talks with Al Thani.

In the telephone conversation, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional issues and the need to promote diplomacy and dialogue to resolve issues.

In the same framework, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar exchanged views on the developments unfolding in the region as well as the continuation of consultations between the two countries on the path to establish and protect peace and stability in region.

The two foreign ministers also discussed further expansion of Iran-Qatar relations in different areas, including politics, economy and culture.

Meanwhile, Hamidreza Dehghani, Iran’s ambassador to Doha, said on Tuesday night that the Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers talked twice on the phone.

“When relationships are close, developments are fast, and the issues are important, in one night, two phone calls are made,” Dehghani tweeted.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the phone calls focused on the heightened tensions in the region between the UAE and Yemen’s Ansarallah movement.

It is noteworthy to say that the Qatari Emir will leave for Washington in a few days.

