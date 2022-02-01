Qatar: We try to bring Iran, U.S. views closer through diplomatic channels

TEHRAN — Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani called Doha-Washington relations beyond governments and party differences, and said he was using his channels with Washington and Tehran to reconcile views.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he noted that during a meeting between Tamir bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and U.S. President Joe Biden, the issue of the Iran nuclear deal was discussed.

The Qatari foreign minister said that Qatar's consultations with Iran and the U.S. are not just to convey a message, and stressed that Qatar sees a return to the nuclear deal as a factor in regional stability.

Qatar’s top diplomat further stated that Doha uses its channels of communication with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer and that it is important for the country that an agreement would be reached in Vienna.

Emphasizing that his country agrees with examining the concerns of all parties, Al Thani noted that Tehran tries to achieve good neighborliness.

Hamidreza Dehghani, Iran’s ambassador to Doha, said on last Tuesday that the Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers talked twice on the phone.

“When relationships are close, developments are fast, and the issues are important, in one night, two phone calls are made,” Dehghani tweeted.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the phone calls focused on the heightened tensions in the region between the UAE and Yemen’s Ansarallah movement.

On Thursday, the Qatari foreign minister visited Tehran and met with Amir Abdollahian as well as President Ebrahim Raisi.

The chief diplomats from the two countries discussed important regional issues and developments such as Afghanistan and Yemen as well as bilateral ties, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.