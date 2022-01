TEHRAN – Former Iran freestyle wrestler Mohammadali Farrokhian passed away on Thursday.

Farrokhian died at the age of 86.

He represented Iran in two Olympic Games in 1952 and 1956.

Farrokhian won two silver medals in the 57kg division at the 1965 World Wrestling Championships and 1966 Asian Games.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to the Farrokhian’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.