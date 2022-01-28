UK to scrap COVID test for fully-vaccinated Iranian travelers

TEHRAN – The British government is to scrap COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from Iran and some other countries arriving in England or Scotland.

The modified procedures will come to take effect at 4 am UK time on February 11, ISNA reported.

The new rules say that fully-vaccinated passengers will no longer be required to undergo testing. Instead, they will be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form. The form, which the government is set to simplify, will require the traveler’s basic details like travel history and vaccination status, among others. It can be submitted 2-3 days before travel.

Currently, fully-vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK are required to take a rapid lateral flow test (LFT) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (with an exception for kids aged 4 or below) from private service providers.

Moreover, those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will need to take a test before departure. They will also need to take a PCR test on or before day 2 of arrival in the UK. This means that the mandatory quarantine has been lifted, and will be required only if they test positive.

“If you’re fully vaccinated you will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test either before or after you arrive in the UK. You still need to complete a passenger locator form,” according to British Embassy in Tehran.

“If you are not fully vaccinated you will need to take a pre-departure test. After you arrive, you will need to take a PCR test on or before day 2, but you will only need to quarantine if it’s positive. You still need to complete a passenger locator form.”

Mexico, Algeria, Cape Verde, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tonga, and Turkmenistan are among the countries, which are subject to the new guidelines.

AFM