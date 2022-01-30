Iran’s flag-bearer in Winter Olympics Seyd tests positive for COVID-19

TEHRAN – Seyed Sattar Seyd missed the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China after getting infected with COVID-19.

He was one of Iran’s flag-bearers in the Games. Seyd was supposed to compete in cross-country discipline.

Woman alpine skier Atefeh Ahmadi is another country’s flag-bearer.

Hossein Saveh Shemshaki will also represent Iran in Alpine skiing.

Iran Ski Federation will send Danial Saveh Shemshaki to Beijing as Seyd’s replacement.

The 24th Winter Olympics begin on Friday and will run through Feb. 20.

Some 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries are expected to attend February’s Winter Games in China, close to figures of participating athletes in Sochi, Russia in 2014 and Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.